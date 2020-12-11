MM Mega Market open new business location in Phu Quoc

New MM Depot aims to better service HORECA customers The new MM Depot located at Suoi Da hamlet, Duong To, Phu Quoc city will include a variety of stored goods to be distributed including frozen food, dry food, and non-food items, for wholesale customers such as hotels, including 4-5-star hotels, 2-3-star eateries, and local grocery stores. The Opening Depot Phu Quoc aims to bring a supply chain solution that is faster and more convenient for hotel, restaurant, and catering (HORECA) customers, an important customer group of MM Mega Market as Phu Quoc is transforming into the “first island city of Vietnam”. MM depot on the island city of Phu Quoc provides frozen food, dry food, and non-food products, as well as specialises in categories required by HORECA customers. The storage area can store up to 25 tonnes, with distinguished areas for different types of products to ensure the best quality. Along with the MM Mega Market Rach Gia Centre officially put into operation since 2012, MM Depot Phu Quoc is expected to better meet the demand for safe and high quality food and goods of the island city. Nguyen Duc Toan, operation director of MM Mega Market (Vietnam) shared: “The… Read full this story

