In April 2019, the Trade in Services Agreement (ATISA) and the fourth protocol amending the ASEAN Comprehensive Investment Agreement (ACIA) were inked at the 25th ASEAN Economic Ministers Meeting in Thailand. Entering into force that October, the ATISA aims to improve regulatory standards for the services sector in the region, as well as a reduction of unnecessary barriers to services trade within ASEAN, and at increasing the respective regulatory transparency in each member state. Meanwhile, the fourth amendment to the ACIA is an agreement in the ASEAN region consisting of four aspects – protection, promotion, facilitation, and liberalisation of investment. The ACIA contains a prohibition on performance requirements as well as elements of the trade related investment measures regime set by the World Trade Organization. At the recent 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits held online and hosted by Vietnam as ASEAN chair over a fortnight ago, leaders determined that the agreements will lay foundations for ASEAN’s next phase in the integration of trade in services and investment, through transitioning into the negative list approach under the ATISA and additional reservations on prohibition of performance requirement under the ACIA, and looked forward to the timely entry into force of these… Read full this story

Mitigating crisis crucial for intra-ASEAN trade activities have 286 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 2, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.