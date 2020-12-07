Other News Ministry asks goods suppliers to stabilize ahead of Tet The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 7, 2020,14:30 (GMT+7) Ministry asks goods suppliers to stabilize ahead of TetThe Saigon Times Local people shop at a supermarket. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has told firms to continue boosting their supply of goods to cater to the demands of residents during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday (Tet) and stabilize prices in the local market – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Industry and Trade has told producers to continue boosting their supply of goods to cater to the demands of residents in the lead up to the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday (Tet) and stabilize prices in the local market, according to a report on trade activities in November and between January and November released by the ministry. As the suppliers have prepared goods in advance, prices will not rise abnormally for the rest of the year and during the Tet holiday, said the ministry. Besides, the ministry asked the relevant agencies to continue balancing the demand and supply of goods and guarantee that the prices of necessities, mainly food and pork, remain stable. Firms were also told to effectively implement the market… Read full this story

