Minister proposes export of passion fruit, sweet potato to China

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong has offered a variety of high-quality farm produce to China. He hopes Vietnam can boost exports through official ways to China in the time to come. An online conference was held on December 8 between the Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and China's General Administration of Customs for the the signing ceremony of the protocol on Vietnam's black jelly exports to China. Cuong said Vietnam is applying effective measures to contain Covid-19 and control the food chain as per recommendations from WHO and FAO. He offered export of a large variety of delicious farm produce, including pomelo, passion fruit, salangane nest, sweet potato, chicken and pork, to China. Vietnam recently sent dossiers to China to request opening the Chinese market to Vietnam's durian and sweet potato products. In the context of Covid-19, he requested that the Chinese customs agency consider applying possibly online examinations of goods or videos as applied to salangane nest imports, to create favorable conditions for Vietnam's exports. He also asked China to prioritize the granting of licenses to Vietnam's pomelo and passion fruit to export to China, as Vietnam has completed documents about the…

