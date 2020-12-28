Nguyễn Hữu Thắng (centre) of the U22 squad tries to escape from players of the national team during their friendly match on December 23. Photo goal.com Football Thanh Hà Nguyễn Hữu Thắng being named in the Việt Nam U22 squad was no surprise after his superb form in the 2020 season. His performance in last Wednesday’s friendly match against the senior national team only further proved his talent and showed why many people believe he is a future star of Vietnamese football. The 20-year-old midfielder of Viettel FC stole the spotlight and assisted captain Trần Văn Đạt to open the scoring in the 20th minute. Thirty minutes later, the U22s earned a penalty after Thắng was fouled in the box and he stepped up to net the team’s second goal. The U22s lost 3-2 but Thắng’s performance was praised by national team midfielder Nguyễn Văn Việt in a post-match interview. “He is the pacemaker of his team and, sometimes, the match too. He is a bridge linking the whole U22s,” said Việt. Thắng is not a new face to South Korean coach Park Hang-seo’s squad and was called up to the U23 team to compete in the Asian Championship early this year…. Read full this story

Midfielder Thắng could be the next big thing have 367 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.