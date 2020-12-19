MIC launches “Make in Vietnam” Viettel Data Mining Platform

The launch of Viettel Data Mining Platform The launch of Viettel Data Mining Platform is part of the activities to introduce “Make in Vietnam” digital products and platforms to implement the prime minister’s recently-approved National Digital Transformation Programme by 2025 with a vision to 2030. Dang Duc Thao, vice head of Viettel CyberSpace Centre, said that data is a valuable resource in the digital economy. Technology giants like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, or Facebook have enriched their business activities partly by tapping into digital data. Developed by Viettel CyberSpace Centre, Viettel Data Mining Platform applies advanced technologies such as AI, big data, machine learning, and others. It helps businesses in different sectors conduct dep analysis of business activities, finance, human resources, quality management, and others. It is able to make forecasts, analyse risks, and detect unusual issues in business administration. With these, Viettel Data Mining Platform will help businesses ensure their prestige; and analyse customer tastes, prices, and custmers, and then give them appropriate recommendations. Especially, the platform uses the technology to work with Vietnamese language (Natural Language Processing and Optical Character Recognition). Viettel Data Mining Platform is Viettel CyberSpace Centre’s third digital platform introduced as the MIC’s “Make in… Read full this story

