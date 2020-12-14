Meticulous prep at core of IZ protection

Investors are looking for alternatives to being based in high-cost major cities On the way of becoming a major manufacturing hub for electronics manufacturers, the country has been home to many multinational groups, such as Samsung, Intel, LG, and Microsoft. In addition, groups that have moved operations into Vietnam from elsewhere in the name of diversification include South Korean aerospace manufacturer Hanwha Aero Engines Co., Ltd., automotive components manufacturer Yokowo from Japan, and AirPods manufacturer Goertek. Moreover, a recent surge in demand for new production plants has made the Vietnam’s industrial property market more vibrant than ever. Industrial parks in major cities and provinces have been rapidly occupied, with average occupancy rates in key areas in the country’s north and south sitting at over 92 and 80 per cent, respectively, at the end of 2019. The latest report from CBRE on the last quarter’s industrial real estate showed that the total area of industrial parks in Hanoi and the northern localities of Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, Hai Duong, and Haiphong amount to 13,800 hectares, 9,600ha of which are for rental. Their average occupancy ratio lies at around 78 per cent, with Hanoi, Hai Duong, and Bac Ninh even averaging at… Read full this story

