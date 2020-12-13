Memorial stele of Vietnam-Cuba friendship road section inaugurated

Addressing the event, Major General Vo So, Head of the association, highlighted great contributions of the Truong Son Command to completing the road infrastructure system in both West and East of Truong Son since 1973. Acknowledging difficulties facing Truong Son troops during the construction, in early 1974, the Government of Cuba presented Vietnam various construction equipment, including excavators, crane trucks, worth USD 6 million in total. Cuba also sent military and civil engineers to support Truong Son troops during the building of the Eastern Truong Son road. At the event The Dakrong – Bu Lach road section was constructed with Cuban equipment by Regiments 515 and 6 of Division 473 for two years, from 1974 to 1976. After completion, Regiment 515 erected a stele carved with words “Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Road Section” at the south of the Dakrong bridge. The stele has been upgraded several times. The latest upgrade of this stele was kick-started on June 7, 2020 by Company 320 of Army Corps 12’s Brigade 384. In his speech, Le Quang Chien, Permanent Deputy Chairman of Quang Tri provincial People’s Council, spoke highly of the meaning of this memorial stele in honoring the whole-hearted support from the Cuban government and… Read full this story

