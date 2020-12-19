The Government is considering a budget of US$1 billion for the Mekong Delta to implement regional development projects in the 2021-2025 period. — Photo: vietnamfinace .com HCM CITY — The Government’s Decision No 120 on the sustainable development of the Mekong Delta through climate-change adaptation has seen positive results after three years of implementation, experts said on Wednesday during an online meeting on the Government web portal. Tăng Thế Cường, head of Climate Change Department under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said the positive changes were seen in the most recent saline intrusion situation in the 2019-2020 harvest season. The saline intrusion during the period caused only 10 per cent damage compared to that during saline intrusion that occurred in the 2015-2016 period. This helped to minimise damage to production and businesses. To improve linkages between the Mekong Delta and neighbouring regions, HCM City has signed contracts with 13 provinces and cities in the Delta on 1,165 projects worth VNĐ280 trillion (US$12 trillion). These projects will form a network of domestic goods production and consumption and create a source of agricultural, forestry and fishery exports for HCM City. According to Cường, the Government is considering a budget of US$1 billion for the Mekong Delta to implement regional development projects in the 2021-2025 period. In addition, the Ministry of Transport has proposed investment in 38 projects for the… Read full this story

Mekong Delta sees positive results from climate-change adaptation measures have 333 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.