People make dried snakeskin gourami in Ca Mau Province. – VNA/VNS Photo Huynh The Anh They produce various kinds of dried marine and freshwater fish and shrimp, with snakeskin gourami, tra and shrimp being their specialities. In Ca Mau Province, Cai Doi Vam Village in the town of the same name has increased production since the 10th lunar month to ensure it can meet the demand. Doan Thi Thanh Trang, whose family has been making dried fish for nearly seven years, said the village’s dried fish producers are operating at full capacity now. “My family is increasing production to two or three times the normal volume.” Nguyen Van Kha, vice chairman of the Cai Doi Vam Town People’s Committee, said making dried fish is a very old occupation in the town, with fishermen traditionally keeping aside a part of their catch to make dried fish to sell later. The profits dried fish offer has attracted many households to the occupation, he said. “The village’s dried marine fish are sold to other provinces and exported.” They are sold at an average price of VND50,000-80,000 (US$2.2 – 3.5) per kilogramme. The village has more than 100 households and companies producing various kinds… Read full this story

Mekong Delta dried fish making villages busy with Tet production have 298 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 17, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.