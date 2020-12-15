Mekong Delta district to grow only high-quality rice, targets exports

A field with the VD 20 rice variety meant for exports in Tiền Giang Province’s Gò Công Tây District. – VNA/VNS Photo Minh Trí TIỀN GIANG – Authorities in Tiền Giang Province’s Gò Công Tây District are encouraging farmers to grow only high-quality rice varieties and want to export all of it. Ngô Văn Dũng, head of the district’s Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the varieties include VD 20, ST 24 and OM 5451, and are mostly fragrant varieties that fetch high prices since they are much in demand. The district, a major agricultural producer in Tiền Giang, has 8,800ha of land on which farmers grow two to three rice crops a year. It has developed 4,500ha for VD 20 in Thanh Nhựt, Long Vĩnh, Đồng Thạnh, Vĩnh Hựu, and Bình Phú communes. Gò Công Tây District is the province’s largest producer of the variety, which is fragrant and soft when cooked. It has called on companies within the province and elsewhere to sign agreements with farmers and rice co-operatives to grow VD 20 on large-scale rice fields. Under the model, farmers pool their lands and grow the same rice variety, use the same farming techniques… Read full this story

