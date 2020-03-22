Mechanic devotes life to charity work in Quảng Trị

Lê Văn Đinh stands by the car he purchased to transport road accident vitims and people in need to hospital. Photo quangtri.tintuc.vn Bang Nhiệm & Khánh Linh Kindness and enthusiasm are the first thoughts that spring to mind when people meet Lê Văn Đinh, a motorbike mechanic in the central province of Quảng Trị. The 37-year-old from Tân Trúc Village, Cam Lộ District is well-known locally not only for his friendly character but also for his great contribution to social charity work across the local region, particularly helping the victims of road accidents get to hospital. For nearly a year, whenever he receives a report about someone in need of help, Đinh has been dropping everything to rush to the incident site to help out as an emergency worker. “My workshop is very close to National Highway 9 so I see countless vehicles passing each day. There are lots of accidents so injuries and even deaths are unavoidable,” said Đinh when asked why he decided to start his charity work. He went on to explain that it saddened him to see so many injured people who did not survive because they were not taken to hospital in time. “They had lost their… Read full this story
