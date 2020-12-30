MB supports COVID-19 fight in Quang Tri

On behalf of the bank’s leadership, Director of the MB’s branch in Quang Tri province presented the money to the local authorities. VND 200 million of the donation went to the provincial military command while another VND 200 million was given to the provincial border guard command. MB presents gift to support the COVID-19 fight in Quang Tri. This meaningful activity of the bank aimed to join hands with the Quang Tri provincial authorities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, it shows the bank’s responsibility for the community. Since the outbreak of the pandemic at the beginning of the year, MB has actively implemented various programs and given away dozens of billions of VND for the disease prevention and control efforts. Translated by Trung Thanh

