Masterise Homes’ Head of Design: Luxury real estate is about elevating the wellbeing of customers

Youssef Akila,Head of Design for Masterise Homes, shares how the art of 'world-class' standards in luxury real estate projects can elevate the living experience of its residents From your international experience in architecture, how do you define a luxury real estate residential project? A luxury product can never be defined by criteria, formula or a set of finishes present within a product. Luxury is felt with all five senses and not just by what meets the eye. It is about comfort, convenience, security, exclusivity, sophistication, and a healthy amount of refined taste. Luxury can be found in the little details of design, to the smell of air we breathe, and everything in between. It is about elevating the wellbeing of the user. You worked in Dubai for approximately 10 years. What is your opinion of luxury real estate in Dubai compared to in Viet Nam? In… Read full this story

