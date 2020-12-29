Other News Maritime agency orders larger empty container reserves, transparent transport costs The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020,15:15 (GMT+7) Maritime agency orders larger empty container reserves, transparent transport costsThe Saigon Times A view of Cat Lai Port in HCMC’s District 2. The Vietnam Maritime Administration has asked container shipping companies to increase their empty container reserves and publicize their transport service prices – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Vietnam Maritime Administration has told container shipping companies to increase their empty container reserves and publicize their transport service prices. In a document sent to container shipping firms, the administration stated that it had received complaints from export companies about the shipping firms’ increase of container transport costs and severe lack of empty containers, the local media reported. Therefore, the administration asked shipping firms operating in Vietnam to seriously comply with the administration’s direction issued late last month on the listing of freights and surcharges of container shipping and seaport charges. In addition, shipping firms must provide information about the listing of freights and surcharges of container shipping services to the administration. They were also asked to increase the reserves of 40-feet empty containers in Vietnam to meet the export demand. These firms must publicize… Read full this story

