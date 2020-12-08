Nation Many volunteers sign up for Covid-19 vaccine trial The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020,15:49 (GMT+7) Many volunteers sign up for Covid-19 vaccine trialThe Saigon Times Scientists of Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC conduct research to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. Many volunteers have signed up for the upcoming trial of the vaccine – PHOTO: NANOGEN HCMC – After the Ministry of Health announced that it would begin testing the Vietnam-made Covid-19 vaccine on humans from December 10 to 12, many volunteers have signed up to participate in the trial. Nguyen Ngo Quang, deputy head of the Department of Science, Technology and Training under the Ministry of Health, affirmed that the ministry has encouraged local residents to participate in the trial, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported. It will be conducted cautiously to ensure the safety of volunteers. The vaccine will be tested on 40-60 volunteers in the first phase and some 600 people in the second phase. The Ministry of Health would provide residents with detailed information on the requirements for volunteers. A basic criterion is that volunteers must be in good health and undergo thorough medical checkups and must not suffer from chronic and contagious diseases, Quang said. A representative of Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology… Read full this story

