People gets free diabetes tests at a community programme, called Diabetes Camp Festival 2020 at the Saint Paul Hospital on Friday. — VNS Photo Thanh Hải HÀ NỘI — The number of people with diabetes in Việt Nam is very high, especially the rate of undiagnosed diabetics in the community, participants heard at a seminar on Friday in Hà Nội. The seminar was part of a workshop on diabetes diagnosis and treatment held by the Saint Paul Hospital and the Việt Nam Association for Diabetes Educators. “According to the National Diabetes Survey in 2004 and 2008, up to 63-75 per cent of diabetes patients do not know their disease status in the community,” said Prof. Tạ Văn Bình, President of Việt Nam Association for Diabetes Educators. Bình said that people with diabetes in Việt Nam were detected and treated mainly at a late stage with serious complications, especially complications with kidneys, eyes and nerves. In addition, about 5-10 per cent of diabetes patients were diagnosed with the illness when they were treated for other diseases. The situation causes more difficulties for treatment and increases the burden on patients. The health sector statistics showed that Việt Nam has over 3.5 million people with diabetes…. Read full this story

Many patients with diabetes still do not know their disease status have 268 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.