Tourism Many hotels in HCMC forced to shut down despite premise rental cuts By Dao Loan Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020,08:11 (GMT+7) Many hotels in HCMC forced to shut down despite premise rental cutsBy Dao Loan A hotel in HCMC that has been shut down – PHOTO: DAO LOAN HCMC – Many hotel owners in HCMC have had to close down their hotels as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic although rents at the premises have been cut by up to 70%. Data of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism highlighted that 56% of hotels nationwide have been shut down. The figure in HCMC alone would be higher as the pandemic has led to a steep fall in international tourist arrivals, which the city's tourism market mainly relies on. According to the HCMC Department of Tourism, the city is projected to receive more than 1.3 million international tourists this year, falling by 84.8% compared with the same period last year. Meanwhile, the number of domestic tourists would be 15 million, declining by 54.2% year-on-year. The sharp drop in tourist arrivals has forced many hotels, especially small ones, out of business. "Premise owners have reduced rentals (for hotel operators) by over 50%, or even 70%….

