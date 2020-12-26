Management of auxiliary border gates strengthened

The event was chaired by Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, Chief of the Vietnam Border Guard Command. At the conference At the event, delegates discussed the significant achievements and difficulties on managing, controlling and upgrading auxiliary border gates in 2015-2015 period, as well as the situation and results of prevention and combat of crimes and other law violations. Accordingly, from 2015 to 2019, the border guard forces checked nearly 65 million people while entering and exiting the country through auxiliary border gates, and handled a total of 2,337 cases relating to drug smuggling, human trafficking, and violation of entry-exit regulations, thus contributing to maintaining political stability, social order, and safety in border localities. Translated by Lam Anh

