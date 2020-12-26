The 32-year-old man is quarantined at the Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases Hospital in Vĩnh Long Province. File Photo HÀ NỘI — A man who entered the country illegally from Myanmar is the latest patient to test positive for COVID-19. The 32-year-old Vietnamese citizen is currently under quarantine at the Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases Hospital in Vĩnh Long Province where he lives. He is the 1,440th person to test positive for coronavirus. Details of how or where he entered the country have not been released, but it is known he arrived in the early hours of December 24. A family member informed the local authorities and he was taken into quarantine and tested for the virus. Results returned on December 26 confirmed he was positive. A number of people he came into contact with since arriving in the country have been traced by medical staff and isolated. VNS

Man who entered Việt Nam illegally tests postive for COVID-19 have 288 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.