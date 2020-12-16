Male student who carried friend to school offers a lesson in kindness

Ngo Minh Hieu, the student who carried his friend on his back to school for 10 years, is now a student at Thai Binh Medical University. He is one of 14 people nominated by VietNamNet as Inspiring Characters. Ngo Minh Hieu carried his friend to school for 10 years The student from Thanh Hoa province has quickly adapted to the new circumstances at the new school. Hieu said he is happy as he now can study medicine, a discipline that can help many people. When Hieu was five years old, he visited a hospital with parents to see a relative, and he saw the words ‘cam hut thuoc’ (no smoking) on the wall. Later, when carrying his friend every day to school, Hieu once again nurtured the plan to become a doctor. Hieu won Vietnamese hearts this year not only because of his moving story of helping his disabled friend, but also for his behavior in special cases. After the story about him appeared in local media, many people called on Hanoi Medical University, one of the most prestigious schools in Vietnam, to admit Hieu. But his high school exam scores were 0.25 below the required admission scores set by… Read full this story

