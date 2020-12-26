Make in Vietnam: Becoming a technology giant after years of sluggish progress

Over the years, we have always been in the position of a technology outsourcing country. So what is the road to develop Vietnamese technology businesses? Speaking at the National Forum for Developing Digital Technology Businesses, Mr. Nguyen Anh Tuan, Head of Samsung Vietnam External Relations Department, said that in 2008, when Samsung began investing in Vietnam, the local supporting industry was still very weak. At that time, technology and the ability to get access to capital of Vietnamese enterprises were limited. The competitiveness of domestic firms was low in comparison with foreign-invested companies. In 2004, only four Vietnamese enterprises met the conditions to be a level-1 supplier of Samsung. So far, 240 Vietnamese companies have joined Samsung’s supply network, with 190 suppliers at level 2 and 50 suppliers at level 1. Samsung has invested heavily in the education sector in Vietnam to increase the number of research staff. There are many young students from Vietnam in Samsung research centers. According to a representative of Samsung, Vietnam’s supporting technology businesses have increased strongly in both quality and quality in the past 10 years. Photo: Trong Dat Mr. Tuan said that, for Vietnam’s success in digital transformation, the most important thing is… Read full this story

