Stock Market Majority of stocks deep in red as investors lock in profits The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 10, 2020,18:50 (GMT+7) Majority of stocks deep in red as investors lock in profitsThe Saigon Times Investors watch stock information displayed on electronic boards. Selling pressure spread widely and dragged down a host of stocks today, December 10 – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange fell to its intraday low despite active support of heavyweight VNM as selling pressure was across the board and dragged down a host of stocks today, December 10. With 123 winners and up to 326 losers, the benchmark index shed 8.22 points, or 0.79% over the session earlier at 1,030.91. Trading on the southern bourse improved by 6.9% in volume and over 14% in value at 626 million shares worth over VND13 trillion, including some VND1.7 trillion worth of shares traded in block deals. Dairy VNM maintained its good performance and was the best winner in the VN30 basket. It expanded nearly 2.1% to VND112,000 with six million shares changing hands. Besides this, some bluechips such as BID, EIB, KDH, NVL, SSI, REE, and VCB rose slightly, while 22 other stocks in the basket ended with… Read full this story

