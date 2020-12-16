Stock Market Main index hits new high The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020,18:36 (GMT+7) Main index hits new highThe Saigon Times Employees of a securities firm monitor stock prices. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange hit a new high of 1,066.99 points today, December 16, up 1.11% – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange hit a new high of 1,066.99 points today, December 16, up 1.11% from the session earlier, backed by upbeat investor sentiment and strong gain of bank stocks. Closing the day, 296 stocks rose while 134 others fell on the southern bourse. Trade volume totaled 591.6 million shares worth VND11.9 trillion, down 12% in both volume and value against the previous session. There were 35 million shares valued at VND917.4 billion traded in block deals. The bank group stole the limelight as many stocks attracted strong cash flow. Lender TCB shot up to the ceiling price and reported a matching volume of over 29 million shares. Another bank stock STB closed the day up 4% and saw some 24 million shares change hands, while lenders LPB and MBB also became actively traded stocks with 19.5 million shares and 18.6 million shares transacted, respectively…. Read full this story

Main index hits new high have 316 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 16, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.