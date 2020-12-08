Stock Market Main index ends lower despite sharp rise of securities stocks The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020,19:20 (GMT+7) Main index ends lower despite sharp rise of securities stocksThe Saigon Times An employee of a securities firm monitors stock prices. The increased selling pressure facing bluechips hindered the recovery of the benchmark VN-Index of the HCMC market today, December 8 – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The increased selling pressure facing bluechips hindered the rise of the benchmark VN-Index of the HCMC market, even though the group of securities stocks and others staged impressive performance today, December 8. The main index was challenged at the 1,030-point level, but one of the upsides seen in this session is that market turnover remained high at over VND10 trillion on the southern bourse, helping the index avoid a steep decline. Closing, the benchmark index fell 0.72 point, or 0.07% against the previous session at 1,029.26, with 240 advancers and 203 decliners. Trading volume and value rose slightly by 1.14% and 4.2% at over 527 million shares worth more than VND10.5 trillion. Shares traded in put-through transactions contributed over VND711 billion to the overall value. Many securities stocks ended in an upbeat note and stole the limelight. Notably,… Read full this story

