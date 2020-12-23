Stock Market Main index drops sharply The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020,18:39 (GMT+7) Main index drops sharplyThe Saigon Times A man points to an electronic stock quotation board at a securities company in HCMC in this file photo. The strong profit-taking pressure exerted on many big caps caused the VN-Index to drop sharply this afternoon, December 23 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The strong profit-taking pressure exerted on many big caps caused the benchmark VN-Index to plunge by over 16 points this afternoon, December 23, before making little headway to stay above the 1,078-point level but finally close in negative territory. In the morning phase, active trading helped turnover on the southern bourse soar to nearly VND10 trillion and the main index exceed 1,090 points. Given the strong cash flow, the index was believed to be able to beat the 1,100-point level, but it could not make it due to the increased profit-taking pressure. Closing, with 224 stocks advancing and 215 others falling, the VN-Index shed 4.55 points, or 0.42% against the previous session at 1,078.9. Turnover on the HCMC market improved with volume and value increasing 7.6% and 2.5%, respectively, at over 800 million shares and over VND14.9 trillion. Shares traded… Read full this story

Main index drops sharply have 321 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.