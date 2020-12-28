M.O.I Cosmetics launches 24/7 make-up product

Te event attracted great interest 24/7—its freshest product, including a cushion, lipstick, and blusher, will ensure brilliant appearance for girls for 24 hours after only 7 minutes of applying making up. The product is the result of the substantial experience of Korean cosmetics experts and famous local singer Ho Ngoc Ha to ensure it suits the Vietnamese climate and weather. After the success of its lipstick products named Hongocha’s secret that reported high sales and received good assessments from experts and local beauty bloggers, M.O.I has earned its prestige through quality. Singer Ho Ngoc Ha at the launching event “With M.O.I, we hope to inspire women to be always confident, take care of their looks, and to be themselves and live independently,” said M.O.I CEO Lam Thanh Kim. M.O.I is the first Vietnamese make-up brand created by Vietnamese people at reasonable prices. All M.O.I products are manufactured by Korean technologies and received safety certificates in both Korea and Vietnam. By Van Anh

