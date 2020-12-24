Lyon end year top of Ligue 1 as Lille, PSG stay within a point

Metz’s Mali defender Boubakar Kouyate (C) heads the ball in front of Metz’s French goalkeeper Guillaume Dietsch (R) during the French L1 football match between Lyon (OL) and FC Nantes at the Groupama stadium in Decines-Charpieu near Lyon on December 23, 2020.(Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP) Rudi Garcia’s Lyon lead Lille on goal difference, by just one goal, with reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain one point further adrift after thrashing Strasbourg 4-0 at the Parc des Princes. It is the first time Lyon have been top at Christmas since the 2008/09 season, when their run of seven straight titles was ultimately ended by Bordeaux. “This rewards a fairly exceptional 2020 even with the league cut short in the spring,” said Garcia, whose side missed out on European qualification after last season’s Ligue 1 campaign was ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We also played a League Cup final, a French Cup semi-final and a Champions League semi-final. Now we need to come back healthy after the holidays. “With this pandemic, the players had better be careful.” Lyon usurped Lille at the summit after a ruthless first-half display against managerless Nantes. Karl Toko Ekambi put the hosts on their way in the… Read full this story

