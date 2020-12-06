Lucky break for middle-distance star

Athletics LIKE LIGHTNING: Trần Văn Đảng celebrates his 1,500m win at the National Athletics Championship in Hà Nội on November 11. Photo webthethao.vn Thanh Hà Trần Văn Đảng spent weeks in hospital after breaking his arm at judo practice when he was a boy, and the possibility that he would never play any type of sport again was very real. Seven years on, the 20-year-old celebrated his win in the 1,500m at the recent National Athletics Championship with Usain Bolt’s signature move, the ‘Lightning Bolt’. The win really was special for Đảng, as he beat multiple SEA Games champion Dương Văn Thái and boosted his hopes of picking up gold at the Games in Hà Nội next November. “It was the first time I’d ever beaten Thái at this distance,” Đảng told media at the capital’s Mỹ Đình Stadium while surrounded by hundreds of fans. “It’s unbelievable! I just wanted to run a personal best and compete. I didn’t imagine I could beat him.” From judo mat to running track “I was always the fastest of my classmates at school,” he remembered. “I even won races at school against kids who were much older than me. So I knew… Read full this story

