Lotus key in boosting Đồng Tháp tourism

LOCAL APPEAL: The lotus flower is the symbol of tourism in the Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp. – Photo vietfuntravel.com.vn Its breathtaking natural landscapes and distinctive cultural and historical treasures have proven to be ideal for the Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp to develop a host of appealing tourism products, especially those relating to lotus flowers. Within the provincial tourism development plan for 2015-20 and beyond is the message that “Đồng Tháp is pure like the lotus flower soul”, and tourism has indeed been promoted as a driver of sustainable development. GREEN EXPANSE: A farmer harvests lotus in his field in Đồng Tháp. – VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Linh But why did Đồng Tháp adopt the lotus flower as a symbol of its tourism sector? It is, without question, famed for its vast fields of lotus. The flower’s beauty with its sacred position in Buddhist precepts impresses many who come to visit these wild wetlands of Đồng Tháp, or The Plain of Reeds. In Đồng Tháp, the lotus not only carries an image of beauty but also of high-value agriculture, making it the perfect symbol of the land and the people. For many it’s long held a reputation… Read full this story

