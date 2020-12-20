Looking to the past throughout life

KEEN MIND: Professor Nguyễn Quang Ngọc talks passionately about his research into Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng Nguyễn Quang Ngọc was born on September 14, 1952, to a farming family in Hải Phòng City. He has released many books on history and is currently working as the director of the Centre for Hà Nội Studies and Capital Development, vice chairman of the Việt Nam Association of Historical Science, and head of the Vietnamese cultural history faculty at the Hà Nội National University. Inner Sanctum: How did you become an expert in history, after starting out in mathematics? I was indeed interested in mathematics. In 1969, after I graduated from high school, I didn’t know which university to apply to. One day, by chance, I heard about Prof Ngụy Như Kon Tum on the radio. He was a leading scientist and that time and was the dean of the Hà Nội National University. He inspired me to learn about the university, and I was then determined to study maths there. When I arrived at the university to start the school year, however, I was disappointed to find that somehow I was listed in the history faculty. I immediately… Read full this story

