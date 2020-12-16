Long way to go in Vietnam’s sustainability goal journey

By Bui Thu Thuy-Deputy director general Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Enterprise Development Agency This year marks five years since all countries including Vietnam committed to implement the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as three years since Vietnam approved the National Action Plan to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Of these, the government directed drastically towards SDG implementation by recently issuing Resolution No.136/NQ-CP on Sustainable Development through 2030, detailing Vietnam’s 17 SDGs, as well as previously issuing Directive No.13/CT-TTg in 2019 on Sustainable Development. They all confirm the strong commitment of Vietnam in implementing SDGs by 2030. The budget for environmental protection has already been allocated at around 1 per cent of total state budget expenditure, which will be adjusted to increase in line with economic growth. Besides that, the State Bank of Vietnam also issued policies and decisions related to promoting green credit growth and environmental social risks credit granting, and an action plan for the banking sector. Thanks to these, the number of businesses that have already applied for green credit has increased year by year. As of the first quarter of 2019, as many as 20 credit organisations providing… Read full this story

