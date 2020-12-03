Long An to expand high-quality, hi-tech rice farming

Harvesting rice in Long An Province. The province aims to increase the cultivation of high-quality rice varieties and the use of technology in 2020-25 to help improve farmers’ incomes. — Photo baolongan.vn LONG AN — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An plans to increase its rate of high-quality rice cultivation to 70 -75 per cent during 2021 – 25 from the current 50 per cent, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. It aims to produce 2.5 million tonnes of grain annually during the period. Nguyễn Thanh Truyền, director of the department, said to achieve the targets advocacy of environmental protection and improving the quality of agricultural produce would be undertaken. The province would speed up construction of irrigation works like water pumping stations, ditches in crop fields and saltwater prevention sluices, research and create suitable sowing schedules, identify rice varieties to be grown in each locality, and organise courses to train farmers in farming techniques, he said. It will focus on implementing an existing programme to develop high-tech agriculture and increase its high-tech rice farming area from the current 20,000ha to 60,000ha by 2025. Last year the province produced 2.8 million tonnes of rice, including… Read full this story

