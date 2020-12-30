A canal running though the Hạnh Phúc Industrial Park in Long An Province’s Đức Hòa District is polluted. — VNA/VNS Photo Bùi Giang LONG AN — The Long An Province People’s Committee has ordered relevant agencies and Đức Hòa District to improve oversight of pollution, especially around industrial parks and industrial clusters, to resolve the problem of the worsening state of canals in the district. The Department of Natural Resources and Environment and other agencies are required to frequently carry out random checks of producers who discharge large volumes of wastewater and risk causing pollution at the Đức Hòa Đông, Đức Hòa Hạ and Hoàng Gia industrial clusters in the district. Producers should upgrade their wastewater treatment systems to ensure they meet required standards, the People’s Committee said. The Đức Hòa People’s Committee will inspect rental house areas that lack a wastewater treatment system or have one that fails to meet required standards. It will draft a plan to dredge canals polluted by wastewater from industrial production. It seeks to get rid of the pollution at the three industrial clusters and rental house areas. The clusters do not have wastewater treatment systems. Rental house areas in the district release about 6,000… Read full this story

Long An begins to crack down on pollution of canals have 332 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.