Lockdown over areas in HCM City lifted with no new COVID-19 cases detected

An alley in Ward 7, District 6, HCM City went under lockdown as a resident here tested positive, one of the four belonging to small community cluster of four cases in the city in late November, early December. — VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Hằng HCM CITY — The HCM City Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday lifted lockdown orders on several areas with a total of 148 households and 500 residents in the city after those suspected of exposure to COVID-19 patients tested negative for the virus. HCM City CDC said since December 2, the city has not recorded any new community COVID-19 cases and lifted lockdown for areas related to a small cluster of four local coronavirus cases earlier this month, which happened as a result of a quarantine breach. Prior to the incident, which has been put under control, Việt Nam had gone nearly three months without new community cases. The index case of this transmission event was identified as a 28-year-old Vietnam Airlines’ flight attendant who returned to the country after a flight to Japan on November 14 and was quarantined at the airline’s facility for crewmembers in HCM City’s Tân Bình District for four days. He was then allowed to… Read full this story

