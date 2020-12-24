Local quartz favourite VICOSTONE awarded at Vietnam Value Programme

VICOSTONE has become a national quartz brand With the trend of utilising quartz-based items in interior decoration, VICOSTONE has been one of the leading choices for architects and people who love home decoration. Contributing to its popularity is the Breton technology producing artificial quartz stones by a patented process. VICOSTONE is the first Vietnamese company that has been transferred the technology and runs six synchronous Breton production lines in Vietnam. With the support of the parent company Phenikaa Group and its own solid foundations, over the years, VICOSTONE has grown sharply and sustainably in sales, profit, and human resources. In this third quarter, the company reached about VND1.505 trillion ($65.43 million) in net sales, up 2.2 per cent on-year, as well as VND469 billion ($20.4 million) in pre-tax profit, up 13 per cent on-year. The positive results reflected its sustainable performance during the health crisis. VICOSTONE is also one of the three leading global quartz manufacturers, with 10,000 dealers across 40 countries, including strict markets such as the US, Canada, Australia, and European countries. Along with business, the company has also shown keen interest in social and community development as the origin of sustainable growth. Over the past time, VICOSTONE has sponsored finance, healthcare, and… Read full this story

