Local leader devoted to helping citizens escape poverty

Đỗ Anh Hiếu, chairman of Hùng Mỹ Commune ( first right) examines a fish cage farming model of local residents. VNA/VNS Vũ Quang TUYÊN QUANG — Đỗ Anh Hiếu, chairman of Hùng Mỹ Commune is known as a dynamic leader who has brought positive changes to the locality. Hiếu is admired by local people for his enthusiasm and wholehearted attitude towards the people. Thanks to his dedication, the rate of poor households in the commune has decreased sharply from 40 per cent in 2017 to 15 per cent. The income per capita has reached VNĐ32 million (US$1,380) per person, up VNĐ15 million compared to 2017's figure. Hùng Mỹ is the only commune in Chiêm Hóa district where 100 per cent of households have hygienic latrines and are recognised by the district to have achieved Open Defecation Free (ODF) status. Hùng Mỹ is an extremely disadvantaged commune in the northern province of Tuyên Quang's Chiêm Hóa District, so Hiếu has put a lot of efforts into helping people become better off since he was appointed as chairman of the commune three years ago. He determined that forestry development, cattle husbandry and aquaculture are the strengths of the locality. Taking advantage of his relationships since he…

