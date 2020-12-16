Trade Local exporters allowed to use S.Korean fabric for exports to EU By Lan Nhi Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020,07:50 (GMT+7) Local exporters allowed to use S.Korean fabric for exports to EU By Lan Nhi Employees work at a textile-garment firm. Vietnamese exporters are allowed to use South Korean fabric for local textiles and garments exported to the EU and to enjoy tariff incentives under the EVFTA – PHOTO: LE HOANG HANOI – A provision in an agreement between South Korea and Vietnam has enabled Vietnamese exporters to use South Korean fabric for local textiles and garments exported to the European Union (EU) while still enjoying tariff incentives under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). The agreement on the combined textile origin was signed at the 10th meeting of the Vietnam-Korea Joint Committee on Energy, Industry and Trade Cooperation and the fourth meeting of the Joint Committee on the implementation of the Vietnam-Korea Free Trade Agreement, which were co-chaired by Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Sung Yunmo last Friday, December 11. The deal is significant to help local businesses easily access high-quality textile materials from South Korea to make and ship products… Read full this story

