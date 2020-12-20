Corporate Life-changing technology assists Vietnam’s healthcare transformation Sunday, Dec 20, 2020,08:32 (GMT+7) Life-changing technology assists Vietnam’s healthcare transformation Shaping the future of healthcare in Vietnam The Vietnamese government and the Ministry of Health will hold a conference called eHealth Vietnam Summit 2020 late this month to accelerate the digital transformation in the health sector, using technological achievements to raise the quality of treatments and enhance patient satisfaction as the country seeks to expand its remote healthcare network nationwide. Overview and approaches of the sector’s digital transformation will be high on the agenda of the eHealth Vietnam Summit 2020, scheduled for Dec 29-30 in Hanoi, organizers said in a statement posted on the event website. Remote healthcare consultation and support has become critically important this year when travels are restricted and hospitals face huge challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreaks. Vietnam, which has been praised by the international community for its success in containing the outbreaks, has established Telehealth, a network aimed to connect some 14,000 health facilities nationwide and link them with other countries in the medical field, part of the nation’s digital transformation programme towards 2025, with a vision to 2030. The network will allow people nationwide to access medical services, receive… Read full this story

