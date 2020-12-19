LienVietPostBank issues bonds to international investors

LienVietPostBank has successfully issued 5-year bonds worth VNĐ1.5 trillion (US$65.2 million) recently. — Photo laodong.vn HÀ NỘI — LienVietPostBank has issued five-year bonds worth VNĐ1.5 trillion (US$65.2 million) under the form of private placement with the fixed interest rate of 6.5 per cent annually. According to the bank, the non-convertible bonds, with no collateral nor secondary debt, issued and paid in local đồng, were sold to experienced and well-known international financial investors. The issuance contributed to increasing the working capital scale of the bank as well as improving the quality of prudential ratios under the State Bank of Việt Nam’s regulations. Last month, the bank issued more than VNĐ 2 trillion of tier-2 capital bonds in a very short time, becoming one of the first commercial joint stock banks to issue bonds in large volume. VNS

