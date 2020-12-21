Lessons utilised in shaping the country’s socioeconomic strategy- illustration photo/ shutterstock The Institute for Development Strategy under the Ministry of Planning and Investment has received comments on the Socioeconomic Development Strategy 2021-2030, which has outlined a clear vision for Vietnam’s goals, aiming to transform the country into one with modern industries and a higher medium income level within 10 years. As such, the strategy lays out an average GDP growth rate of 7 per cent per year, with an average GDP per capita at around $7,500, and an annual labour productivity growth rate of 6.5 per cent. Additionally, the draft strategy points out that public debt shall remain below 60 per cent of GDP, while development investment shall reach 33-35 per cent of GDP. Economist Cao Viet Sinh, who has been overseeing the draft, said that strategic directions and perspectives at the macro level are built on lessons learnt from previous strategies and international and domestic changes. The draft for the 2021-2030 period uses an analytical framework based on clearly-defined strategic objectives, outlining the targets to be achieved by 2030. At the same time, the document also states selected orientations and solutions to achieve these goals. Clear improvements As the… Read full this story

Lessons utilised in shaping the country’s socioeconomic strategy have 344 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.