Financial Markets Lending rates down: SBV The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 18, 2020,07:45 (GMT+7) Lending rates down: SBV The Saigon Times A person counts Vietnamese banknotes. The State Bank of Vietnam on December 16 announced the cut in lending rates to support residents and firms since the start of the year – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) in a review on December 16 said lending rates have been reduced this year to support residents and firms, with statistics from the central bank indicating that in the year to October, interest rates had reduced by 0.6-0.8 percentage points against late 2019, while some banks had slashed their rates by 1%-2.5%. Lending rates for some prioritized fields dropped by 1.5 percentage points against early 2020 at 4.5% per year, Nguoi Lao Dong Online reported. The rate cut has eased the difficulties encountered by residents and enterprises and helped them access loans more easily. Since early 2020, SBV has lowered some policy rates three times, lowering such rates by 1.5-2 percentage points. Besides, the central bank has supported banks with liquidity and created more favorable conditions for credit institutions to have abundant capital sources. As such, commercial banks have repeatedly lowered… Read full this story

