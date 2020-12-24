Legal documents contribute to handling land border-related issues

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung said that at a meeting with reporters on December 22 right after the ceremony to exchange the documents ratifying the “Supplementary Treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of National Boundaries and the 2005 Supplementary Treaty” (known as the 2019 Supplementary Treaty) and the protocol on land border demarcation and marker planting. Both documents were signed under the witness of Prime Ministers of the two countries on October 5, 2019 in Hanoi. Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung According to Trung, as agreed by the two countries, the 2019 Supplementary Treaty and the protocol on land border demarcation and marker planting took effect immediately after the exchange of the ratification documents. He added that these important documents will help lift bilateral relations to a new height and realize the motto of “good neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability” as agreed on by their senior leaders. The Deputy Foreign Minister quoted a passage from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh’s speech at the ceremony to exchange the two documents, saying that these two legal documents demonstrate the resolve and goodwill of Vietnam and Cambodia to jointly deal with common… Read full this story
