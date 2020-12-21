Lee Nguyễn to play for HCM City

Lee Nguyễn will play for HCM City as a domestic player as he had Vietnamese nationality since 2011. Photo tintucvietnam.vn Football HÀ NỘI — V.League 1’s HCM City have signed midfielder Lee Nguyễn, who once played for David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF in the American Major League Soccer (MLS). The overseas Vietnamese player will join HCM City with a one-year contract and receive a monthly salary of around US$50,000 which is considered a record in Việt Nam. Nguyễn will play in the V.League 1 2021 as a domestic player as he has had Vietnamese nationality since 2011 with the name of Nguyễn Thế Anh Lee. Nguyễn has played 239 games in the MLS, scored 54 goals and had 58 assists. From 2014 to 2017, he was regularly named in the US national team. Earlier, Nguyễn played in Việt Nam in 2009 for former champions Hoàng Anh Gia Lai. He played 24 matches before moving to three-time winners Becamex Bình Dương where he failed to shine and left after a year. After signing in the states, Nguyễn shone for the New England Revolution for six years till 2018. He was in the MLS’s best XI in 2014. In 2019, he scored three goals and helped Los Angeles… Read full this story

