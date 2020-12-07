PANO – The Loseby Lecture 2015, held on the evening of November 3rd in Hanoi, highlighted the vital role and true values of lawyers in serving society and defending justice in the past, present and future in the world in general and in Vietnam in particular. Mr. Nicholas Stadlen at the event The lecturer was Nicholas Stadlen, former British High Court judge and distinguished Queen’s advisor. During the lecture, named after British solicitor Francis Henry Loseby, the speaker laid stress on the solicitor’s important role in defending Nguyen Ai Quoc in Hong Kong (China) in the 1930s that led to his freedom. The speaker also confirmed the role of respecting the law and ensuring law enforcement. The event, jointly organized by the Vietnam Bar Federation, the British Business Group Vietnam (BBGV), and the British Embassy in Vietnam, is one of the activities in celebration of the 70th traditional anniversary of Vietnam’s Lawyers (October 10th, 1945-2015). Translated by Mai Huong

Lecture highlights lawyers’ role have 193 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 7, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.