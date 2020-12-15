Other News Large shopping mall put into service in Haiphong The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020,12:39 (GMT+7) Large shopping mall put into service in HaiphongThe Saigon Times Shoppers visit Aeon Mall Le Chan in Haiphong City, which opened its doors on December 14 – PHOTOS: TNO HCMC – Aeon Mall Le Chan, the largest commercial center in Haiphong City, which features 190 sections covering an area of 70,000 square meters, making it the most modern commercial center of Aeon in the country, opened its doors on December 14. The Haiphong-based shopping mall is the sixth to be put into service in Vietnam by Aeon Vietnam, according to the group. The products such as clothes and food sold at the shopping mall, which cost a total of US$180 million, come from the world’s leading brands and Vietnam’s famous brands. The largest commercial center in the city also has a free parking lot for 1,700 automobiles and 7,000 motorcycles and provides free Wi-Fi, cell phone and electric vehicle charging stations and kids’ rooms and kids’ strollers, among others. Aeon Mall Le Chan has five main areas, with five different colors and designs, Thanh Nien Online reported, citing Aeon Vietnam. Apart from offering various services to… Read full this story

