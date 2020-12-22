Tourism Large-scale injection of Covid-19 vaccine expected to aid tourism By Dao Loan Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020,07:13 (GMT+7) Large-scale injection of Covid-19 vaccine expected to aid tourismBy Dao Loan Domestic tourists at a resort in Phan Thiet City of Binh Thuan Province. The injection of the Covid-19 vaccine in on a large scale in Vietnam may help the international tourism segment recover – PHOTO: DAO LOAN HCMC – Despite positive news about Vietnam’s trial injection of a Covid-19 vaccine on people, foreign visitors are expected to return to Vietnam only once the vaccine is injected on a large scale, according to local travel firms. Although some foreign partners have asked local tour operators about the prices of tours to Vietnam, when these tours will resume remains undecided. Some partners have even canceled next year’s tours. Transtravel Company Deputy Director Nguyen Manh Ha said tours to Vietnam would be canceled for another six months, prolonging the cancelation period of these tours to 18 consecutive months. The firm had earlier expected tours for French tourists to begin in September thanks to Vietnam’s effective control of Covid-19. However, the complicated developments of the pandemic across the world have dented the expectation. The tourism sector had planned to… Read full this story

Large-scale injection of Covid-19 vaccine expected to aid tourism have 289 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 22, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.