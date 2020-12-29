Stock Market Large caps lift local stock market up The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020,18:22 (GMT+7) Large caps lift local stock market upThe Saigon Times The façade of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange in District 1. The VN-Index extended by 0.75% today – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Well-performing large-cap stocks helped the benchmark VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange expand by 0.75% today, December 29. With winning stocks outnumbering losers by 275 to 174, the VN-Index closed the day up 8.16 points to 1,099.49 points. Trading volume fell by 6% to 678.8 million shares while value declined by 1% to VND14.46 trillion against the previous session. There were 60.8 million shares worth over VND1.77 trillion traded in block deals, including 6.78 million shares worth VND465 billion of confectionery maker BBC and 27.5 million shares worth VND492.7 billion of lender STB. Many bluechips advanced, with retailer VRE, insurer BVH and housing developer VHM being the biggest gainers, up 3.94% to VND31,650, 4.7% to VND67,000 and 3% to VND90,300, respectively. The major contributors also included electricity firm POW, which inched up 2.3% to VND13,450 and lender BID, up 1.9% to VND48,350. Other large-cap stocks such as lender VCB, brewery SAB, real estate developer NVL, tech… Read full this story

