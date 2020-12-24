Lao winners of Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia fighting solidarity contest awarded

Present at the event were Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army and Major General Vanthong Kongmani, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Lao People’s Army. Photo: vov.vn Launched in March 2017, the contest attracted more than 1,700 entries in five genres of literature, music, fine arts, photos and script for documentaries from nearly 800 individuals, including 479 entries from Lao troops and civilians. The jury selected four best works for A prize, eight for B prize, 12 for C prize and 16 for consolidation prize. The winning works are creative, featuring national identities, heightening solidarity and international friendship and being valuable to popularize the three countries’ ties as well as serve the spiritual and cultural life of troops and people. Valuing highly the participants and quality of the awarded works, General Nghia hoped that the three countries’ militaries would bring into full play the outcome of the contest, and together edit, publish and universalize the works to boost traditional education and improvement of troops’ and people’s spiritual life and encourage writers and composers to create further works, enriching each nation’s artworks full of… Read full this story

