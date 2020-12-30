Lan Ha Bay bares its heart with a rocky islet

This aerial picture of the islet was taken by travel blogger Quy Coc Tu (real name Ngo Tran Hai An) during a trip to Lan Ha Bay in the Cat Ba Archipelago, Hai Phong City early December. The islet, about 160 m wide, 110 m long and its highest point about 16 m above sea level, is a block of rock covered with green trees. The pointed portion of the heart shape extends into a beach, about 10 meters wide and 50 meters long, that connects to another curved islet. Quy Coc Tu is on a personal photography project that involves capturing beautiful spots in Vietnam from above and sharing them. He uses drones and high vantage points, mostly, and the occasional helicopter trip when available. The travel blogger says kayaking in Lan Ha Bay is an experience not to be missed because it is the easiest way to get close with the pristine beauty of the place and explore limestone arches and caves that are millions of years old. And, he adds, it also allows the opportunity to watch sunlight dancing on water and reflecting on the beautiful cliffs and caves. Not to mention capture all this splendor on… Read full this story

